VACANCY: Maths, Physics and Chemistry Teacher

Tutorial Home Senior School is presently interviewing fully qualified teachers with a minimum qualification of a degree that can take the following subjects up to A level.

The teacher required is for the following subjects:

1. Mathematics

2. Physics

3. Chemistry

Applicants should have excellent written and spoken English and be able to teach more than one subject at more than one level.

Please get in touch with them on WhatsApp number: +263776444837 for further information.