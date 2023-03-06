VACANCY: Mechanical Supervisor

Mechanical Supervisor(Poultry Farming, Harare. Zimbabwe)

An established organization in the Poultry farming sector is seeking a mechanical supervisor with at least 3-year related work experience with sound leadership skills.

The incumbent will be responsible for the following:

the daily, weekly and monthly implementation and supervision of maintenance systems, processes, schedules, checklists and documentation.

Ensures maintenance work is planned and carried out with minimal downtime.

Ensures daily Pre-operational checks are carried out to minimize downtime and hazards.

Provides regular status reports to P.P. Maintenance Manager & Plant Manager.

Ensures and verifies all periodic preventative maintenance schedules are carried out as per the maintenance program.

Trains employees on proper work methods, safety procedures and scope of authority & responsibility based on qualification & skill level.

Manages leave and overtime for the department.

Mentors direct subordinates, leads team of Artisans & Assistants in predictive & preventative maintenance and machine repair

Participates in job description reviews & updates when needed.

Maintains all equipment history cards and job cards.

Ensures critical spares are adequately stocked.

Ensures spares warehouse is properly managed to prevent theft and deterioration.

Ensures all spares are accounted for during repairs.

Qualifications: 5 O Levels including Maths and English. National Diploma in Refrigeration mechanics or equivalent. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw