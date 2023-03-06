fbpx
Monday, March 6, 2023
VACANCY: Mechanical Supervisor

Mechanical Supervisor(Poultry Farming, Harare. Zimbabwe)

An established organization in the Poultry farming sector is seeking a mechanical supervisor with at least 3-year related work experience with sound leadership skills.

The incumbent will be responsible for the following:

  • the daily, weekly and monthly implementation and supervision of maintenance systems, processes, schedules, checklists and documentation.
  • Ensures maintenance work is planned and carried out with minimal downtime.
  • Ensures daily Pre-operational checks are carried out to minimize downtime and hazards.
  • Provides regular status reports to P.P. Maintenance Manager & Plant Manager.
  • Ensures and verifies all periodic preventative maintenance schedules are carried out as per the maintenance program.
  • Trains employees on proper work methods, safety procedures and scope of authority & responsibility based on qualification & skill level.
  • Manages leave and overtime for the department.
  • Mentors direct subordinates, leads team of Artisans & Assistants in predictive & preventative maintenance and machine repair
  • Participates in job description reviews & updates when needed.
  • Maintains all equipment history cards and job cards.
  • Ensures critical spares are adequately stocked.
  • Ensures spares warehouse is properly managed to prevent theft and deterioration.
  • Ensures all spares are accounted for during repairs.

Qualifications: 5 O Levels including Maths and English. National Diploma in Refrigeration mechanics or equivalent. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

