VACANCY: Mechanical Supervisor

Mechanical Supervisor(Poultry Farming, Harare. Zimbabwe)
An established organization in the Poultry farming sector is seeking a mechanical supervisor with at least 3-year related work experience with sound leadership skills.
The incumbent will be responsible for the following:
- the daily, weekly and monthly implementation and supervision of maintenance systems, processes, schedules, checklists and documentation.
- Ensures maintenance work is planned and carried out with minimal downtime.
- Ensures daily Pre-operational checks are carried out to minimize downtime and hazards.
- Provides regular status reports to P.P. Maintenance Manager & Plant Manager.
- Ensures and verifies all periodic preventative maintenance schedules are carried out as per the maintenance program.
- Trains employees on proper work methods, safety procedures and scope of authority & responsibility based on qualification & skill level.
- Manages leave and overtime for the department.
- Mentors direct subordinates, leads team of Artisans & Assistants in predictive & preventative maintenance and machine repair
- Participates in job description reviews & updates when needed.
- Maintains all equipment history cards and job cards.
- Ensures critical spares are adequately stocked.
- Ensures spares warehouse is properly managed to prevent theft and deterioration.
- Ensures all spares are accounted for during repairs.
Qualifications: 5 O Levels including Maths and English. National Diploma in Refrigeration mechanics or equivalent. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw