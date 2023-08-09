VACANCY: Merchandising Manager

Our client in Harare is looking for a Merchandising Manager to join their team for a job vacancy within the FMCG industry. The key purpose of the role is to

manage and grow the market share by developing and coaching the in-store merchandisers

negotiate with store management to undertake promotional activities and ensure good shelf space and positioning and ensure products are stocked and displayed in order to attract customers and enhance profitability.

The duties of the role include but are not limited to developing and managing the performance of subordinates in the achievement of agreed strategy, business plans and budget

, Co-ordinate with merchandising supervisors and check the organisation of route/ service schedules to outlets around the country

Conduct site visits to the outlets checking how the shelves have been stocked and what space has been allocated

Based on feedback and rate-of-sale, advise sales reps on product quantities

Interview and employ merchandisers – sometimes based on Supervisor’s recommendations

Submit store reports in the agreed format about the movement of products and competitor’s products, challenges, and opportunities in the market

Ensure a continuous cycle of review for improvement through evaluation and training

Prepare Salary schedules for submission to the Human Resources department

Develop and implement a system for feedback and corrective action on all systems.

The ideal candidate must hold a Degree in Sales & Marketing or related, 5 years of experience in an FMCG environment and proficient computer skills & Excel knowledge. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 10th August 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.