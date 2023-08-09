VACANCY: Merchandising Manager

Our client in Harare is looking for a Merchandising Manager to join their team for a job vacancy within the FMCG industry. The key purpose of the role is to
- manage and grow the market share by developing and coaching the in-store merchandisers
- negotiate with store management to undertake promotional activities and ensure good shelf space and positioning and ensure products are stocked and displayed in order to attract customers and enhance profitability.
- The duties of the role include but are not limited to developing and managing the performance of subordinates in the achievement of agreed strategy, business plans and budget
- , Co-ordinate with merchandising supervisors and check the organisation of route/ service schedules to outlets around the country
- Conduct site visits to the outlets checking how the shelves have been stocked and what space has been allocated
- Based on feedback and rate-of-sale, advise sales reps on product quantities
- Interview and employ merchandisers – sometimes based on Supervisor’s recommendations
- Submit store reports in the agreed format about the movement of products and competitor’s products, challenges, and opportunities in the market
- Ensure a continuous cycle of review for improvement through evaluation and training
- Prepare Salary schedules for submission to the Human Resources department
- Develop and implement a system for feedback and corrective action on all systems.
The ideal candidate must hold a Degree in Sales & Marketing or related, 5 years of experience in an FMCG environment and proficient computer skills & Excel knowledge. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 10th August 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.