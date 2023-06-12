VACANCY: Metallurgist

Metallurgist (SADC Region)

The Metallurgist is accountable for all metallurgical activities associated with the operation of the processing plant. His/her responsibilities include:

Provision of technical support to operations to ensure the required production and metallurgical efficiency.

Liaising closely with internal peers, including mining and geology departments.

Managing internal and external laboratory test work associated with daily plant monitoring, projects and improvement activities.

Daily, weekly and monthly metallurgical accounting.

Producing accurate, timely reports and forecasts on metallurgical performance vs budget.

Daily monitoring and management of plant performance, recoveries and efficiencies.

Coordinating and gathering data and information for metallurgical performance reports.

Gathering and preparing data and information for budget processes, including production, costs and projects.

Development and review of procedures and work instructions associated with the laboratory, gold room and metallurgical tasks in the processing plant.

Contributing to the maintenance of the process plant.

Qualifications and Skills:

Tertiary qualifications in Metallurgy, Extractive Metallurgy, Minerals / Chemical Engineering, or Mineral Processing.

A minimum of 10 years of professional experience with gold processing plants in the mining industry.

Experienced with crushing, milling, gravity circuits, CIL/CIP, thickening and tailings disposal.

Experience with site-based laboratory work.

Good understanding of construction work.

Must have a high degree of safety and environmental awareness and promote safe systems of work and environmentally responsible work practices.

If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in Word format and send it care of: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw