VACANCY| Micro Biologist

MICRO BIOLOGIST (Poultry Faming, Harare. Zimbabwe)
An established organization in the Poultry farming sector is seeking a Micro Biologist to join their dynamic team. At least 3 years’ experience in a Laboratory.
The incumbent will be responsible for:
- documentation of micro-biology lab methods.
- Ensures media, reagents & chemicals are available to run daily tests.
- Ensures all micro-biology tests are conducted by lab personnel within the set turn-around time.
- Responsible for all Zimvet micro-biology (Hygiene and Bacteriology) tests & personnel.
- Responsible for validation and calculation of Uncertainty of Measurement of test methods.
- Ensures the Lab adheres to the Zimvet Management system. Responsible for Internal Audits as per the Audit Schedule.
- Conducts root/cause analysis for the audit findings. Good and effective communication skills.
- Sound Analytical and Report Writing.
- Good Leadership and Management skills. Ability to lead, live and operationalise Irvine’s Values and Team Behaviours.
- Ability to lead a team.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- BSc Degree in Biological Sciences, Applied Chemistry or Biochemistry from a recognised institution.
- ISO17025 Development and implementation, Internal auditing.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job please visit oxfordrecruitment.co.zw.