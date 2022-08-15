fbpx
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
logo
mobile-logo
HomeVACANCY| Micro Biologist

VACANCY| Micro Biologist

MICRO BIOLOGIST (Poultry Faming, Harare. Zimbabwe)

An established organization in the Poultry farming sector is seeking a Micro Biologist to join their dynamic team. At least 3 years’ experience in a Laboratory.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

  • documentation of micro-biology lab methods.
  • Ensures media, reagents & chemicals are available to run daily tests.
  • Ensures all micro-biology tests are conducted by lab personnel within the set turn-around time.
  • Responsible for all Zimvet micro-biology (Hygiene and Bacteriology) tests & personnel.
  • Responsible for validation and calculation of Uncertainty of Measurement of test methods.
  • Ensures the Lab adheres to the Zimvet Management system. Responsible for Internal Audits as per the Audit Schedule.
  • Conducts root/cause analysis for the audit findings. Good and effective communication skills.
  • Sound Analytical and Report Writing.
  • Good Leadership and Management skills. Ability to lead, live and operationalise Irvine’s Values and Team Behaviours.
  • Ability to lead a team.

 

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • BSc Degree in Biological Sciences, Applied Chemistry or Biochemistry from a recognised institution.
  • ISO17025 Development and implementation, Internal auditing.

 

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

 

 

To apply for this job please visit oxfordrecruitment.co.zw.

You cannot copy content of this page