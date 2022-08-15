VACANCY| Micro Biologist

MICRO BIOLOGIST (Poultry Faming, Harare. Zimbabwe)

An established organization in the Poultry farming sector is seeking a Micro Biologist to join their dynamic team. At least 3 years’ experience in a Laboratory.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

documentation of micro-biology lab methods.

Ensures media, reagents & chemicals are available to run daily tests.

Ensures all micro-biology tests are conducted by lab personnel within the set turn-around time.

Responsible for all Zimvet micro-biology (Hygiene and Bacteriology) tests & personnel.

Responsible for validation and calculation of Uncertainty of Measurement of test methods.

Ensures the Lab adheres to the Zimvet Management system. Responsible for Internal Audits as per the Audit Schedule.

Conducts root/cause analysis for the audit findings. Good and effective communication skills.

Sound Analytical and Report Writing.

Good Leadership and Management skills. Ability to lead, live and operationalise Irvine’s Values and Team Behaviours.

Ability to lead a team.

QUALIFICATIONS:

BSc Degree in Biological Sciences, Applied Chemistry or Biochemistry from a recognised institution.

ISO17025 Development and implementation, Internal auditing.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw