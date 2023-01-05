VACANCY: Mine Surveyor

A mine based near Bulawayo is looking for a Mine Surveyor with experience in Open Cast Mining to join their team.

Interested candidates must have a minimum of 5 years of experience and be willing to work on a rotational schedule at the mine.

Suitably qualified and experienced candidates must send their CVs to hkanjee@priconsultants.com no later than the 6th of January.

PLEASE NOTE: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.