Thursday, January 5, 2023
VACANCY: Mine Surveyor

A mine based near Bulawayo is looking for a Mine Surveyor with experience in Open Cast Mining to join their team.

Interested candidates must have a minimum of 5 years of experience and be willing to work on a rotational schedule at the mine.

Suitably qualified and experienced candidates must send their CVs to hkanjee@priconsultants.com no later than the 6th of January.

PLEASE NOTE: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

