VACANCY: Mining Sales Representative

Our client in the Industrial Chemical Wholesale Industry is searching for a dynamic, adaptable and outgoing Mining Sales Representative to promote and develop the firms mining business by offering technical support and backup.

The duties and responsibilities of the role include:

controlling mining chemical stocks and stock levels, actively visiting mines in the region to promote business at new customers and service existing customers,

carry out internal sales function and liaise with and support internal sales clerks

write up visit reports on all visits made and submit to the Mining Chemicals Divisional Manager

Managing Director and Key Account Manager

prepare weekly visit programs and accompany foreign Principals on mine visits and assist with running trials at the mines.

The ideal candidate should possess a technical qualification or University degree, preferably in the scientific or metallurgical field, metallurgical or mining background, experience in working in mines, Gold, Lithium, especially in the mineral process and extraction field and past sales experience.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 7th March 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.