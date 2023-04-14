VACANCY: Operations Accountant

Operations Accountant (FMCG Manufacturing, Harare)
Our client in the FMCG manufacturing industry is looking for a suitably qualified and experienced operations accountant with at least 4 years in similar. You will:
- Effectively manage the cashflows of the business.
- Coordinate the process of auction bid submissions and prepare weekly auction reports.
- Prepares monthly borrowings report and analysis of interest expense.
- Manages and supervises creditors functions, reviewing creditors reconciliations and ensuring adherence to supplier terms.
- Manages and oversees the cashbook function and cashier office, reviewing bank reconciliations and producing the daily and weekly cashflow plans for the business.
- Manages and supervises the trade receivables/debtors’ function, resolving any customer queries and ensuring compliance with collection commitments.
- Prepares working capital section of budgets.
- Prepares quarterly working capital commentary for board pack.
- Treasury management for the business, including acquittal applications with banks.
- Prepare facilities reports, funds applications for new facilities and manage relationships with banks.
- Knowledge of Pastel Evolution/Excel/SAGE 1000.
- Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Excellent communication and analytical skills.
- Perform financial analysis.
Qualifications: Bachelor of Accountancy Degree /Completed or studying towards completion of ACCA/CIMA/CA.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
