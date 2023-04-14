VACANCY: Operations Accountant

Operations Accountant (FMCG Manufacturing, Harare)

Our client in the FMCG manufacturing industry is looking for a suitably qualified and experienced operations accountant with at least 4 years in similar. You will:

Effectively manage the cashflows of the business.

Coordinate the process of auction bid submissions and prepare weekly auction reports.

Prepares monthly borrowings report and analysis of interest expense.

Manages and supervises creditors functions, reviewing creditors reconciliations and ensuring adherence to supplier terms.

Manages and oversees the cashbook function and cashier office, reviewing bank reconciliations and producing the daily and weekly cashflow plans for the business.

Manages and supervises the trade receivables/debtors’ function, resolving any customer queries and ensuring compliance with collection commitments.

Prepares working capital section of budgets.

Prepares quarterly working capital commentary for board pack.

Treasury management for the business, including acquittal applications with banks.

Prepare facilities reports, funds applications for new facilities and manage relationships with banks.

Knowledge of Pastel Evolution/Excel/SAGE 1000.

Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Excellent communication and analytical skills.

Perform financial analysis.

Qualifications: Bachelor of Accountancy Degree /Completed or studying towards completion of ACCA/CIMA/CA.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw