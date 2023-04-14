fbpx
Saturday, April 15, 2023
VACANCY: Operations Accountant

Operations Accountant  (FMCG Manufacturing, Harare)

Our client in the FMCG manufacturing industry is looking for a suitably qualified and experienced operations accountant with at least 4 years in similar. You will:

  • Effectively manage the cashflows of the business.
  • Coordinate the process of auction bid submissions and prepare weekly auction reports.
  • Prepares monthly borrowings report and analysis of interest expense.
  • Manages and supervises creditors functions, reviewing creditors reconciliations and ensuring adherence to supplier terms.
  • Manages and oversees the cashbook function and cashier office, reviewing bank reconciliations and producing the daily and weekly cashflow plans for the business.
  • Manages and supervises the trade receivables/debtors’ function, resolving any customer queries and ensuring compliance with collection commitments.
  • Prepares working capital section of budgets.
  • Prepares quarterly working capital commentary for board pack.
  • Treasury management for the business, including acquittal applications with banks.
  • Prepare facilities reports, funds applications for new facilities and manage relationships with banks.
  • Knowledge of Pastel Evolution/Excel/SAGE 1000.
  • Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Excellent communication and analytical skills.
  • Perform financial analysis.

Qualifications: Bachelor of Accountancy Degree /Completed or studying towards completion of ACCA/CIMA/CA.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

