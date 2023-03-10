fbpx
Saturday, March 11, 2023
VACANCY: Operations Coordinator

OPERATIONS COORDINATOR 

Our client, a supplier of different food products, is looking for Operations Coordinator to join their dynamic team

The incumbent will be responsible for

  • the daily management of drivers and assistants.
  • Ensuring pods are returned after each and every delivery.
  • Closely monitor and supervise fuel usage for the whole operation.
  • Enforce set SOPS.
  • Submit accurate reports as needed by management.
  • Champion stock management and ensure nil expired stocks, minimum shrinkage, and avoid under/over stocking.
  • Daily monitoring of all cold chain equipment.
  • Uphold strict housekeeping standards.
  • Ensure 100% order fulfilment always.
  • Run the operation in the most efficient and effective manner.

Qualifications – Degree or Diploma. If interested, urgently apply by sending CVS in word format to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

