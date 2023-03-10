VACANCY: Operations Coordinator

OPERATIONS COORDINATOR

Our client, a supplier of different food products, is looking for Operations Coordinator to join their dynamic team.

The incumbent will be responsible for

the d aily management of drivers and assistants.

Ensuring pods are returned after each and every delivery.

Closely monitor and supervise fuel usage for the whole operation.

Enforce set SOPS.

Submit accurate reports as needed by management.

Champion stock management and ensure nil expired stocks, minimum shrinkage, and avoid under/over stocking.

Daily monitoring of all cold chain equipment.

Uphold strict housekeeping standards.

Ensure 100% order fulfilment always.

Run the operation in the most efficient and effective manner.

Qualifications – Degree or Diploma. If interested, urgently apply by sending CVS in word format to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw