VACANCY: Operations Coordinator

OPERATIONS COORDINATOR
Our client, a supplier of different food products, is looking for Operations Coordinator to join their dynamic team.
The incumbent will be responsible for
- the daily management of drivers and assistants.
- Ensuring pods are returned after each and every delivery.
- Closely monitor and supervise fuel usage for the whole operation.
- Enforce set SOPS.
- Submit accurate reports as needed by management.
- Champion stock management and ensure nil expired stocks, minimum shrinkage, and avoid under/over stocking.
- Daily monitoring of all cold chain equipment.
- Uphold strict housekeeping standards.
- Ensure 100% order fulfilment always.
- Run the operation in the most efficient and effective manner.
Qualifications – Degree or Diploma. If interested, urgently apply by sending CVS in word format to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw