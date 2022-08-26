VACANCY| Operations Manager- Production

Operations Manager- Production

1. Overall management of conversion factories to deliver required production output

2. Oversee production planning, budgeting, control and forecasting

3. Achieve production volumes for all factories

4. Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and internal standards

Requirements

1. Bachelor of Engineering Degree is a must in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Production

2. At least 8 years in a similar role

3. Sound technical & mechanical orientation

4. Professional membership (ZIE/ ECZ

5. Clay bricks production, concrete roofing tiles experience

If you qualify please email cv in word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com

