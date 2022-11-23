VACANCY: Part Sales Manager

PART SALES MANAGER (Nairobi, Kenya) – A multi-franchise machinery dealership is looking for a Part Sales Manager to join their team in Nairobi, Kenya with at least 5 years of experience in the construction equipment or heavy plant spare parts space.

The incumbent will be responsible for spare parts annual budgets, and the achievement of these budgets for the year or period in question.He/she will also be responsible for actively promoting and managing spare parts sales campaigns and getting involved in the actual selling of products. Experience in construction equipment or heavy plant spare parts space is a requirement. Extensive industry and spare parts knowledge. The incumbent will be responsible for the formulation of spare parts strategy for presentation to senior management, and responsible for all analysis and data collection to back his arguments up.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw