VACANCY: Parts Clerk

Our client in the Automotive Industry is searching for diligent and dynamic Parts Clerks to fill in vacancies in their Harare branch, Mutare branch, Masvingo branch and Bulawayo branch to perform all dispatch services, arrange products in the warehouse, pack goods into appropriate cartons, participate in stocktaking duties and any other duties assigned by superiors.

The ideal candidate must have at least 1 year of experience in the automotive industry in a similar position, 5 O levels and Certificate or Diploma in Stores or Inventory Management or equivalent.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 8th February 2023.

PLEASE MENTION your preferred branch location in your application. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.