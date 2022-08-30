VACANCY: Parts Counter Salesperson

Parts Counter Salesperson (Automotive Industry. Harare) – Our client is well established and highly reputable Automotive Industry is looking for parts counter salesperson to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate must have knowledge of automotive parts, light vehicle.

Must have some sales experience.

Must be extremely well spoken and well presented.

Traceable references

Package

US$525 net plus commission

50% medical aid

airtime and phone

Monthly hamper

Urgently apply if you are interested and attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw