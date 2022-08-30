fbpx
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
logo
mobile-logo
HomeVACANCY: Parts Counter Salesperson

VACANCY: Parts Counter Salesperson

  • Anywhere

Parts Counter Salesperson (Automotive Industry. Harare) – Our client is well established and highly reputable Automotive Industry is looking for parts counter salesperson to join their dynamic team.

 

  • The ideal candidate must have knowledge of automotive parts, light vehicle.
  • Must have some sales experience.
  • Must be extremely well spoken and well presented.
  • Traceable references

 

Package

  • US$525 net plus commission
  • 50% medical aid
  • airtime and phone
  • Monthly hamper

 

Urgently apply if you are interested and attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

 

 

To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

You cannot copy content of this page