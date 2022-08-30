VACANCY: Parts Counter Salesperson

Parts Counter Salesperson (Automotive Industry. Harare) – Our client is well established and highly reputable Automotive Industry is looking for parts counter salesperson to join their dynamic team.
- The ideal candidate must have knowledge of automotive parts, light vehicle.
- Must have some sales experience.
- Must be extremely well spoken and well presented.
- Traceable references
Package
- US$525 net plus commission
- 50% medical aid
- airtime and phone
- Monthly hamper
Urgently apply if you are interested and attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw