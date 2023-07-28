VACANCY: Parts Salesperson

Parts Salesperson (Automotive Sector, Harare)

Our client in the automotive sector is looking for a parts salesperson to join their dynamic team. At least 5 years experience in an automotive PARTS sales role. Must be able to easily identify engine components, service line spares and suspension spares. A technical qualification in a field related to automotive mechanics. Must have extremely good communication sales and be well presented. Must have clean drivers license. Traceable references. Qualifications: Degree / Diploma in sales. Must be available to immediately. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw