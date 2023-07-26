VACANCY: Parts Salesperson

fbpx
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Harare

Parts Salesperson (Automotive Sector, Harare)

Our client in the automotive sector is looking for a parts salesperson to join their dynamic team with at least 5 years of experience in an automotive PARTS sales role. The applicant:

  • Must be able to easily identify engine components, service line spares and suspension spares.
  • Have a technical qualification in a field related to automotive mechanics.
  • Must have extremely good communication sales and be well presented.
  • Must have a clean driver’s license.
  • Have traceable references.

Qualifications: Degree / Diploma in sales.

Must be available to start immediately.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

