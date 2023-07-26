VACANCY: Parts Salesperson

Parts Salesperson (Automotive Sector, Harare)
Our client in the automotive sector is looking for a parts salesperson to join their dynamic team with at least 5 years of experience in an automotive PARTS sales role. The applicant:
- Must be able to easily identify engine components, service line spares and suspension spares.
- Have a technical qualification in a field related to automotive mechanics.
- Must have extremely good communication sales and be well presented.
- Must have a clean driver’s license.
- Have traceable references.
Qualifications: Degree / Diploma in sales.
Must be available to start immediately.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
