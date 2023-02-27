fbpx
Monday, February 27, 2023
logo
mobile-logo
HomeVACANCY: Payments Reconciliation Clerk

VACANCY: Payments Reconciliation Clerk

A Payments Reconciliation Clerk is sought for a Tobacco concern. This is a seasonal contract. You will have a minimum of 2 years of accounting experience with payments reconciliation
experience in the Tobacco Industry coupled with corresponding qualifications. You should also hold ACCA/ Accounting Degree as a professional qualification. FMCG experience is required
to excel in this position.

Responsibilities
 Performing Farmer’s Payment and Farmer’s Reconciliations
 Investigate and verify correct Reconciling items
 Liase with banks in case of bank errors
 Advise the Payments teams daily of unprocessed transactions
 Advise the payments team with regard to duplicate entries
 Ensure accurate and specific references are on the transaction
 Provide a daily payment reconciliation report

Interested candidates can email their current CVs clearly marked “Payments Reconciliation Clerk” 2023hrvacancies@gmail.com on or before 28th of February 2023

To apply for this job email your details to 2023hrvacancies@gmail.com

You cannot copy content of this page