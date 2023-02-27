VACANCY: Payments Reconciliation Clerk

A Payments Reconciliation Clerk is sought for a Tobacco concern. This is a seasonal contract. You will have a minimum of 2 years of accounting experience with payments reconciliation
experience in the Tobacco Industry coupled with corresponding qualifications. You should also hold ACCA/ Accounting Degree as a professional qualification. FMCG experience is required
to excel in this position.
Responsibilities
Performing Farmer’s Payment and Farmer’s Reconciliations
Investigate and verify correct Reconciling items
Liase with banks in case of bank errors
Advise the Payments teams daily of unprocessed transactions
Advise the payments team with regard to duplicate entries
Ensure accurate and specific references are on the transaction
Provide a daily payment reconciliation report
Interested candidates can email their current CVs clearly marked “Payments Reconciliation Clerk” 2023hrvacancies@gmail.com on or before 28th of February 2023
