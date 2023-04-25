VACANCY: Personal Assistant/Human Resources Officer

Personal Assistant/Human Resources Officer (vegetable and Crop seeds Sector, Harare):

Our client in the Seed industry is looking for a suitably qualified and experienced operations PA/ HR with at least 4 years in similar. The position will be accountable for implementing the day-to-day administrative and Human Resource operations of the organisation in an effective and efficient manner that enables the achievement of the smooth running of the organisation. The position also exists to provide an efficient, reliable, comprehensive secretarial and office administration service to the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer to free them from administrative duties and concentrate on strategic issues that deliver positive bottom-line results towards the core objectives of the organisation. Continually investigate and recommend ways to improve the effectiveness of the administrative team and seek best practices that may lead to a reduction in costs.

The incumbent will:

Manage the following processes and ensure all processes are executed accordingly to ensure an efficient payroll management system at all times.

Input requisite information in the processing of payroll operations for employees to ensure they receive salaries on time.

Collects, verifies and compiles payroll input data from departments for processing. This information will include other things, salary advances, loans, union deductions etc.

Inputs the collected data into the payroll Autopay and Belina system to initiate the process.

Perform data validation which entails the pre-running and verification of information on the payslips or journals.

Extract the main bank file to complete the process and ensure all information is inputted.

Requests for funding from the Finance Department monthly in order to facilitate salary payments.

Upload the banking file onto Belina to process the salaries into individual accounts in order to make the salaries accessible to individuals.

Initiate third-party payments in respect of salaries and wages (PAYE/AIDS levy, NSSA / WCIF, Manpower development levy, standards levy, company pension contributions).

The incumbent is responsible for assisting in the Recruitment and Selection process to ensure that the organization is manned by highly capable people so as to achieve organizational goals. This will be achieved through the following.

Assist in the drafting of an advert to attract the desired candidates at any given period in line with the job requirements.

Assists in the sourcing of Curriculum Vitae and shortlisting of candidates in order of capability. This will also include assisting departments in the selection of relevant curriculum vitaes.

Attend and participate in interviews.

Handles confidential documents to ensure that they are stored safely and to ensure that relevant personnel only has access to them.

Photocopy and scan confidential documents for safekeeping for future reference and use by relevant personnel.

Liaises with the general hand on the cleanliness of the Boardroom/meeting rooms to ensure that it is presentable at any given time for meetings.

Take minutes at the monthly Group meetings and ensure copies are distributed to all relevant management personnel on time.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw