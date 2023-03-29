VACANCY: Personal Assistant

Our client in the Beverage Distribution Industry is searching for an organised, presentable and diligent Personal Assistant to carry out tasks, including diary arrangements, travel arrangements, preparing ad-hoc letters and any other tasks assigned.

The ideal candidate should possess at least 4 years of experience in a Personal Assistant role and hold a tertiary-level qualification.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 31st March 2023.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.