VACANCY: Playable Ads Developer/HTML 5 developer

Age: Up to 40
Experience: 2+ years
Eng level: B2+
Tasks:
- Development of Playable Ads;
- Creating mini-games for major hits;
- Improvement of tools for development;
- Participation in the conference of new creatives for advertising.
Requirements:
- Experience in developing playable ads
- good knowledge of javascript and typescript;
- good knowledge of HTML5, CSS;
- excellent knowledge of one of the phasers or Pixi JS engines;
- Experience with webpack or similar
- practical experience with threejs/ammojs;
- experience in optimizing resources (sounds, graphics, etc.);
- commercial experience in game development.
Will be a plus:
- knowledge of Canvas
- Experience with game engines (Unity, Unreal)
- knowledge of GPU renderers, and modern PBR renderers;
- skills in working with physical simulations;
- experience in the gaming industry;
- experience in creating commercials for online advertising and marketing;
- understanding the basic principles of effective promotional materials;
- the ability to independently work with source codes, and go beyond the script;
- diverse gaming experience (old and modern games, consoles / PC / mobile devices), and knowledge of modern popular culture (games, movies, series, comics, YouTube shows).
To apply for this job email your details to sawana.s@itcomp.org