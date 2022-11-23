fbpx
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
VACANCY: Playable Ads Developer/HTML 5 developer

Playable Ads Developer or

Age: Up to 40
Experience: 2+ years
Eng level: B2+

Tasks:

  • Development of Playable Ads;
  • Creating mini-games for major hits;
  • Improvement of tools for development;
  • Participation in the conference of new creatives for advertising.

Requirements:

  • Experience in developing playable ads
  • good knowledge of javascript and typescript;
  • good knowledge of HTML5, CSS;
  • excellent knowledge of one of the phasers or Pixi JS engines;
  • Experience with webpack or similar
  • practical experience with threejs/ammojs;
  • experience in optimizing resources (sounds, graphics, etc.);
  • commercial experience in game development.

Will be a plus:

  • knowledge of Canvas
  • Experience with game engines (Unity, Unreal)
  • knowledge of GPU renderers, and modern PBR renderers;
  • skills in working with physical simulations;
  • experience in the gaming industry;
  • experience in creating commercials for online advertising and marketing;
  • understanding the basic principles of effective promotional materials;
  • the ability to independently work with source codes, and go beyond the script;
  • diverse gaming experience (old and modern games, consoles / PC / mobile devices), and knowledge of modern popular culture (games, movies, series, comics, YouTube shows).

To apply for this job email your details to sawana.s@itcomp.org

