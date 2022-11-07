VACANCY: Poultry Supervisor

Our client in the Agricultural sector is looking for candidates to fill the abovementioned role. The ideal candidate will have proven experience in a similar position with good knowledge of poultry and broiler production.
Skills and Experience Required
• Strong organizational and administrative skills
• Proven experience in a similar role
• Good knowledge of poultry/broiler production
Qualifications
• Relevant degree, diploma or certificates would be an added advantage
Competitive salary based on experience and qualifications.
Interested and qualified candidates kindly send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com
