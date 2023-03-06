fbpx
Monday, March 6, 2023
VACANCY: Principal Registered Estate Agent

A financial services company venturing into Real Estate and Property Development urgently seeks the services of a registered real estate agent to take the business to the next level!

Qualifications

  1. Must be a registered estate agent with the Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe.
  2. Diploma/Degree in real estate or business studies.
  3. Membership in the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe is an added advantage.

Experience
At least 5 years in the real estate sales industry.

Role

  • Oversight responsibility of the real estate business
  • Property development project management
  • Ensure compliance with the EACZ regulations and any other compliance areas
  • Manage the business on a day-to-day basis.
  • Manage the sales team to meet its business mandate.
  • Develop the sales and property management portfolio.
  • Develop business strategies to enable the business to become one of the industry’s key players.

Interested candidates should email their Application Letters and CV to secretary@cjaccounting.co.zw

