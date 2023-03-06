VACANCY: Principal Registered Estate Agent

A financial services company venturing into Real Estate and Property Development urgently seeks the services of a registered real estate agent to take the business to the next level!

Qualifications

Must be a registered estate agent with the Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe. Diploma/Degree in real estate or business studies. Membership in the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe is an added advantage.

Experience

At least 5 years in the real estate sales industry.

Role

Oversight responsibility of the real estate business

Property development project management

Ensure compliance with the EACZ regulations and any other compliance areas

Manage the business on a day-to-day basis.

Manage the sales team to meet its business mandate.

Develop the sales and property management portfolio.

Develop business strategies to enable the business to become one of the industry’s key players.

Interested candidates should email their Application Letters and CV to secretary@cjaccounting.co.zw