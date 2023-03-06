VACANCY: Principal Registered Estate Agent

A financial services company venturing into Real Estate and Property Development urgently seeks the services of a registered real estate agent to take the business to the next level!
Qualifications
- Must be a registered estate agent with the Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe.
- Diploma/Degree in real estate or business studies.
- Membership in the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe is an added advantage.
Experience
At least 5 years in the real estate sales industry.
Role
- Oversight responsibility of the real estate business
- Property development project management
- Ensure compliance with the EACZ regulations and any other compliance areas
- Manage the business on a day-to-day basis.
- Manage the sales team to meet its business mandate.
- Develop the sales and property management portfolio.
- Develop business strategies to enable the business to become one of the industry’s key players.
Interested candidates should email their Application Letters and CV to secretary@cjaccounting.co.zw
