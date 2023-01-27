VACANCY: Process Attendant

Our client within the manufacturing industry is looking to recruit a Process Attendant to join their team. The ideal candidate must meet the minimum requirements and possess the capability to execute the key responsibilities below.

Key Responsibilities:

• Implement the malt processing programme.

• Ensure that all production equipment is operated to the highest possible standard so that the budgeted malt batches are achieved and breakdowns kept to an absolute minimum.

• Conduct problem-solving for any deviation observed.

• Control and monitor the processing of malt, especially the temperature and moisture content aspect due to the thermo-sensitivity of the whole process.

• Maintain high standards of housekeeping, hygiene, and cleanliness of the production section to minimize or totally eliminate product loss and contamination during processing or storage.

• Ensure that safety and health SOPs and production SOPs are adhered to.

• Diarise all activities and update process control charts as required by the SOP.

• Mill malt in desired pack size as guided by the shift production plan.

• Regular monitor and control the mill operation to ensure conformance to malt quality specifications.

• Record shift milling documentation at the end of milling of a batch or at the end of shift.

• Any other duties as may be assigned in the malting or brewing plant.

Minimum Requirements:

• At least 5 O’level passes.

• Minimum of 5 years experience.

• Diploma in any science-related field will be an added advantage.

Reporting – to the Maltster.

Industry – Manufacturing

Salary – USD$450 Net with benefits that include full medical aid cover.

If you qualify, kindly email your CV in plain word document format to: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com