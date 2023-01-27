VACANCY: Process Attendant

Our client within the manufacturing industry is looking to recruit a Process Attendant to join their team. The ideal candidate must meet the minimum requirements and possess the capability to execute the key responsibilities below.
Key Responsibilities:
• Implement the malt processing programme.
• Ensure that all production equipment is operated to the highest possible standard so that the budgeted malt batches are achieved and breakdowns kept to an absolute minimum.
• Conduct problem-solving for any deviation observed.
• Control and monitor the processing of malt, especially the temperature and moisture content aspect due to the thermo-sensitivity of the whole process.
• Maintain high standards of housekeeping, hygiene, and cleanliness of the production section to minimize or totally eliminate product loss and contamination during processing or storage.
• Ensure that safety and health SOPs and production SOPs are adhered to.
• Diarise all activities and update process control charts as required by the SOP.
• Mill malt in desired pack size as guided by the shift production plan.
• Regular monitor and control the mill operation to ensure conformance to malt quality specifications.
• Record shift milling documentation at the end of milling of a batch or at the end of shift.
• Any other duties as may be assigned in the malting or brewing plant.
Minimum Requirements:
• At least 5 O’level passes.
• Minimum of 5 years experience.
• Diploma in any science-related field will be an added advantage.
Reporting – to the Maltster.
Industry – Manufacturing
Salary – USD$450 Net with benefits that include full medical aid cover.
If you qualify, kindly email your CV in plain word document format to: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com
