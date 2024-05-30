VACANCY: Procurement and Stores Clerk

Our client, with transport operations in the region based in Harare is looking for an experienced procurement and stores clerk to join their team. The suitable candidate must have experience dealing with a minimum of 5000+ stock items preferably in the trucking and auto industry. He/she must have good experience with said parts.

Requirements

Relevant qualification in procurement.

Minimum of 3 years experience in procurement, preferably with trucking and auto parts.

Minimum of years’ experience in stores management.

Would require a person experienced in dealing with vast lines of mechanical stock.

Interested and suitably qualified and experienced candidates are to send their CVs to hkanjee@priconsultants.com no later than Friday the 31st of May 2024.

PLEASE NOTE: Regrettably, only short-listed candidates will be contacted, and no application received after the 31st of May 2024 will be considered.