VACANCY: Procurement Manager

Procurement Manager- Construction

Roles

1. Manage strategic sourcing, purchasing and expediting the procurement process effectively and profitably

2. Supplier sourcing and relationship management

3. Compliance and administration

4. Manage multiple sites with different demands and materials

REQUIREMENTS

1. 10 – 15 Years of experience

2. Degree in purchasing and supply

3. Strategic thinker with strong relationships – ZIMRA, RBZ etc

If you qualify, please email your cv in plain word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com