VACANCY: Procurement Manager

Procurement Manager- Construction
Roles
1. Manage strategic sourcing, purchasing and expediting the procurement process effectively and profitably
2. Supplier sourcing and relationship management
3. Compliance and administration
4. Manage multiple sites with different demands and materials
REQUIREMENTS
1. 10 – 15 Years of experience
2. Degree in purchasing and supply
3. Strategic thinker with strong relationships – ZIMRA, RBZ etc
If you qualify, please email your cv in plain word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com
To apply for this job email your details to snyamhondera@priconsultants.com