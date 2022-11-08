VACANCY: Procurement Manager

PROCUREMENT MANAGER – FMCG

Duties and Responsibilities

1. To manage the strategic sourcing, purchasing and expediting the procurement process effectively and profitably for the business

2. Identify, select, purchase and expedite the delivery of quality products or services for the divisions within the standard time frame

3. Supplier sourcing and relationship management

4. Control and management

5. Manage online order tracker daily achieving 100% accuracy

6. Compliance and administration

Requirements

• A commercial degree; Procurement qualification a must.

• At least 10 years of working experience, 5 Years at the managerial level.

• Experience in FMCGs a must

• Mature and able to deal and communicate at all levels AND have strong strategic relationships with Key stakeholders, ZIMRA; RBZ and Ministry of Agriculture for import permits.

If you qualify please email your cv in plain word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED