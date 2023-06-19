VACANCY: Production Coordinator

Production Coordinator – Garment Industry, Kampala. Uganda)

Our client is a rapidly growing business house with significant Africa and Middle East operations. The business operations of the Joban Group currently encompass seven business sectors, Textiles, Paper Conversion, Engineering, Supplies, Energy, Consumer Products, Chemicals, and Information Technology are looking for a production coordinator to join their team. Must have experience of 10-12 years in similar profile.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for

handling all types of production issues, section-by-section coordination, and especially focusing on the sewing and finishing section.

Manages and work closely with product development team and for product development and product improvement for existing catalogue.

Work closely with the production team from the development stage in order to foresee production issues and troubleshooting.

Ensuring the RM requirement as BOM and production process against each production order to ensure meeting timelines.

Filling up production data into SAP and keep a track of production order completion. Controlling and managing the costing of the assigned production orders.

Conduct Pre-production meetings with merchandising team, Buyer representative, and QA department to take over the job as per the requirement.

Effective follow-up on materials inventory, production process, quality standards & team performance & Finlay making sure that product and procedures are on time and of good quality.

Responsible for bulk approval, bulk production, coordination, and sampling.

To lead the whole production and manufacturing process.

Day-to-day production plan to meet customer delivery date, implement and focus on customer requirements.

Manages the production of Garments for institution supplies and armed forces.

Manages the production of Woven and Knitted garments in high quality production requirement.

Requirements

Must have worked in production capacity of 800- 1500 sewing machines set up structure.

Must have knowledge of BOM, Routing and other key processes in production.

Must poses and experience of 12-15 yeas in similar profile.

A computer savvy and working knowledge of SAP will be preferred.

Export knowledge TO US markets will be an advantage.

A knowledge in TQM and Kaizen strategy of continuous improvement and waste reduction.

Must have worked in Multi product environment and able to produce new product lines and new product divisions.

A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in word format and send it care of: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw