VACANCY| Production Manager/Formulations Chemist

Production Manager/ Formulations Chemist

1. Quality control procedures

2. Production planning

3. Machinery (attend to breakdowns)

4. Automatic filling machines

5. Labelling machines

6. Mixing machines

Requirements

1. Must have a relevant Production/ Engineering degree

2. Experience working in a chemical manufacturing company

3. At least 6 years of working experience

4. Must be able to start asap

If you qualify please email your cv in word format: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com