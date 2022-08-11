VACANCY| Production Manager/Formulations Chemist

Production Manager/ Formulations Chemist
1. Quality control procedures
2. Production planning
3. Machinery (attend to breakdowns)
4. Automatic filling machines
5. Labelling machines
6. Mixing machines
Requirements
1. Must have a relevant Production/ Engineering degree
2. Experience working in a chemical manufacturing company
3. At least 6 years of working experience
4. Must be able to start asap
If you qualify please email your cv in word format: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com
