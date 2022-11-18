VACANCY: Production Supervisor

PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR ( FMCG Manufacturing, Ruwa)
A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for a production supervisor to join its dynamic team with at least a minimum of 3 years in the Dairy Industry at the supervisory level and experience in the food industry.
Roles
- Must have Dairy/Beverage experience.
- To ensure the smooth running of the production process and ensure that all products are produced to the specified specifications.
- Production Planning and Plan Execution.
- To take full responsibility for the quality and product that is produced within the shift in line with the companies’ quality systems, processes and procedures.
- Manage, develop and motivate direct reporting staff. Stock Management and yield analysis.
- To ensure that Health and Safety rules and regulations are adhered to.
- To ensure that Production targets are met.
- To have an active role in the company’s continuous improvement plan to achieve plans for future growth within the company.
- To manage food safety management systems.
- Ability to Negotiate and Communicate at all levels.
- Ability to build and lead a strong production team.
- Ability to Negotiate and Communicate at all levels.
Qualification: Food Science. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw