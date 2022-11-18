fbpx
Friday, November 18, 2022
VACANCY: Production Supervisor

  • Ruwa

PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR ( FMCG Manufacturing, Ruwa)

A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for a production supervisor to join its dynamic team with at least a minimum of 3 years in the Dairy Industry at the supervisory level and experience in the food industry.

Roles

  • Must have Dairy/Beverage experience.
  • To ensure the smooth running of the production process and ensure that all products are produced to the specified specifications.
  • Production Planning and Plan Execution.
  • To take full responsibility for the quality and product that is produced within the shift in line with the companies’ quality systems, processes and procedures.
  • Manage, develop and motivate direct reporting staff. Stock Management and yield analysis.
  • To ensure that Health and Safety rules and regulations are adhered to.
  • To ensure that Production targets are met.
  • To have an active role in the company’s continuous improvement plan to achieve plans for future growth within the company.
  • To manage food safety management systems.
  • Ability to Negotiate and Communicate at all levels.
  • Ability to build and lead a strong production team.
Qualification:  Food Science. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

