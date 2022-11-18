VACANCY: Production Supervisor

PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR ( FMCG Manufacturing, Ruwa)

A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for a production supervisor to join its dynamic team with at least a minimum of 3 years in the Dairy Industry at the supervisory level and experience in the food industry.

Roles

Must have Dairy/Beverage experience.

To ensure the smooth running of the production process and ensure that all products are produced to the specified specifications.

Production Planning and Plan Execution.

To take full responsibility for the quality and product that is produced within the shift in line with the companies’ quality systems, processes and procedures.

Manage, develop and motivate direct reporting staff. Stock Management and yield analysis.

To ensure that Health and Safety rules and regulations are adhered to.

To ensure that Production targets are met.

To have an active role in the company’s continuous improvement plan to achieve plans for future growth within the company.

To manage food safety management systems.

Ability to Negotiate and Communicate at all levels.

Ability to build and lead a strong production team.

Qualification: Food Science. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw