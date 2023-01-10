VACANCY: Production Supervisor

Our client within the FMCG industry is looking to recruit a Production Supervisor to join their company. The job purpose will be to ensure the smooth running of the production process and ensure that all products are produced to the specified specifications. The ideal candidate must meet the minimum requirements listed below.

Key Responsibilities:

• Production Planning and Plan Execution.

• To take full responsibility for the quality and product that is produced within the shift in line with the companies’ quality systems, processes, and procedures

• Manage, develop, and motivate direct reporting staff

• Stock Management and yield analysis.

• To ensure that Health and Safety rules and regulations are adhered to

• To ensure that Production targets are met

• To have an active role in the company’s continuous improvement plan to achieve plans for future growth within the company

• To manage food safety management systems

Minimum Requirements:

• At least 3 years’ experience within the 3 years in the Dairy Industry at a supervisory level in the food industry.

• Degree in Food Science, Food Safety, Dairy Technology, or relevant qualification.

• Ability to negotiate and communicate at all levels.

• Ability to build and lead a strong production team.

Employment: Permanent

Location: Ruwa

Start Date: ASAP

Salary: $500,000ZWL

If you qualify, kindly email your CV in plain word document format to: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com