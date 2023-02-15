VACANCY: Production Supervisor

Production supervisor (FMCG Sector, Harare)

A reputable organization in the FMCG industry is looking to hire a Production Supervisor with a diploma in production, food science or three (3) years of experience in production. The candidate must have experience in bottling production systems.

The role’s main function would be responsible for:

the running of the production as per the schedule according to production planning from the Jr production manager,

managing the manpower in the shift

comply with the company’s Quality, Safety, Health, Environment, and efficiency standards.

Ensure production in the shift reaches the target.

Follow the production plan for the shift.

Ensure compliance of all Finished Goods and production operations with company SHEQ policy and procedures.

Ensure the achievement of the hourly production target.

Set production procedures and operations to: Maximise labour productivity, Maximise Overall Equipment Efficiency and Minimise stoppages.

Train all operators on machine operation procedures.

Continuously drive the team to meet hourly and shift-wise production targets.

Together with the Technicians, actively solve machine issues to minimize downtime and maximize output.

Minimise raw material waste and maximize product yield.

Understand mixing batch recipes, mixing procedures, and expected finished goods output.

Ensure that production procedures maintain target production yields.

Train and ensure all production staff follows standard production procedures to minimize raw and packaging material waste.

Participate in operational team continuous improvement programs to drive operational performance improvement.

Ensure compliance of all materials, products, and storage methodologies with company SHEQ policy and procedures.

Ensure all production waste is recorded and disposed of according to company SHEQ standards.

Ensure all staff conduct operations according to health and safety standards.

Correct all staff members who transgress the company standards.

Performance manage all subordinates to achieve departmental objectives.

Ensure all staff follows the job descriptions that clearly define expectations.

Discipline subordinates for the transgression of the company’s code of conduct or poor performance.

Motivate the production team to meet targets consistently.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw