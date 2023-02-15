VACANCY: Production Supervisor

Production supervisor (FMCG Sector, Harare)
A reputable organization in the FMCG industry is looking to hire a Production Supervisor with a diploma in production, food science or three (3) years of experience in production. The candidate must have experience in bottling production systems.
The role’s main function would be responsible for:
- the running of the production as per the schedule according to production planning from the Jr production manager,
- managing the manpower in the shift
- comply with the company’s Quality, Safety, Health, Environment, and efficiency standards.
- Ensure production in the shift reaches the target.
- Follow the production plan for the shift.
- Ensure compliance of all Finished Goods and production operations with company SHEQ policy and procedures.
- Ensure the achievement of the hourly production target.
- Set production procedures and operations to: Maximise labour productivity, Maximise Overall Equipment Efficiency and Minimise stoppages.
- Train all operators on machine operation procedures.
- Continuously drive the team to meet hourly and shift-wise production targets.
- Together with the Technicians, actively solve machine issues to minimize downtime and maximize output.
- Minimise raw material waste and maximize product yield.
- Understand mixing batch recipes, mixing procedures, and expected finished goods output.
- Ensure that production procedures maintain target production yields.
- Train and ensure all production staff follows standard production procedures to minimize raw and packaging material waste.
- Participate in operational team continuous improvement programs to drive operational performance improvement.
- Ensure compliance of all materials, products, and storage methodologies with company SHEQ policy and procedures.
- Ensure all production waste is recorded and disposed of according to company SHEQ standards.
- Ensure all staff conduct operations according to health and safety standards.
- Correct all staff members who transgress the company standards.
- Performance manage all subordinates to achieve departmental objectives.
- Ensure all staff follows the job descriptions that clearly define expectations.
- Discipline subordinates for the transgression of the company’s code of conduct or poor performance.
- Motivate the production team to meet targets consistently.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw