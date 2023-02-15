fbpx
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
logo
mobile-logo
HomeVACANCY: Production Supervisor

VACANCY: Production Supervisor

Production supervisor (FMCG Sector, Harare)

A reputable organization in the FMCG industry is looking to hire a Production Supervisor with a diploma in production, food science or three (3) years of experience in production. The candidate must have experience in bottling production systems.

The role’s main function would be responsible for:

  • the running of the production as per the schedule according to production planning from the Jr production manager,
  • managing the manpower in the shift
  • comply with the company’s Quality, Safety, Health, Environment, and efficiency standards.
  • Ensure production in the shift reaches the target.
  • Follow the production plan for the shift.
  • Ensure compliance of all Finished Goods and production operations with company SHEQ policy and procedures.
  • Ensure the achievement of the hourly production target.
  • Set production procedures and operations to: Maximise labour productivity, Maximise Overall Equipment Efficiency and Minimise stoppages.
  • Train all operators on machine operation procedures.
  • Continuously drive the team to meet hourly and shift-wise production targets.
  • Together with the Technicians, actively solve machine issues to minimize downtime and maximize output.
  • Minimise raw material waste and maximize product yield.
  • Understand mixing batch recipes, mixing procedures, and expected finished goods output.
  • Ensure that production procedures maintain target production yields.
  • Train and ensure all production staff follows standard production procedures to minimize raw and packaging material waste.
  • Participate in operational team continuous improvement programs to drive operational performance improvement.
  • Ensure compliance of all materials, products, and storage methodologies with company SHEQ policy and procedures.
  • Ensure all production waste is recorded and disposed of according to company SHEQ standards.
  • Ensure all staff conduct operations according to health and safety standards.
  • Correct all staff members who transgress the company standards.
  • Performance manage all subordinates to achieve departmental objectives.
  • Ensure all staff follows the job descriptions that clearly define expectations.
  • Discipline subordinates for the transgression of the company’s code of conduct or poor performance.
  • Motivate the production team to meet targets consistently.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

You cannot copy content of this page