VACANCY: Professional Hunting Guide

A well-established client of ours within the hospitality industry is looking to recruit an astute and well-seasoned Professional Hunting Guide to join their team. The ideal candidate must meet the criteria listed within the minimum requirements to qualify and must possess the skill set to execute the key responsibilities that follow.

Key Responsibilities:

• Ensuring that people’s safety is always a priority.

• Ensuring the highest quality of game experience for the guests.

• Hosting guests with a standard of Excellence, as well as ensuring guests’ preferences and dietaries are respected.

• Clearing off-road tracks, fallen trees, and overhanging branches from roads.

• Communication with departmental teams to ensure that guest needs are met and operations run effectively.

• Conscientious maintenance, tidiness and care of vehicles and other equipment.

• Undertaking administrative duties as allocated.

• Undertaking the ongoing process of self-improvement and knowledge enhancement; and that of their tracker.

• Achieving service excellence through teamwork – with a tracker.

• Active participation in and effective communication and support of conservation message and purpose.

• Reporting to the Head Guide and Assistant HG.

Minimum Requirements:

• Good knowledge of photography, astronomy, botany, birding, and tracking is an advantage.

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills (verbal and written) – speaking a second language is a bonus.

• An inherent passion for observing, sharing, and learning about wildlife and conservation.

• Co-operative, innovative, and keen to work with the balance of the team in the interest of the lodge and the guests.

• All candidates must hold a Valid full Professional Guides/Hunters license.

• All candidates must hold Valid Launch Masters Certificate (class 2).

• All candidates must hold a Valid advanced First Aid Certificate from a reputable facility.

• All candidates must hold a Valid Advanced Rifle Handling certificate.

• All candidates must hold Valid Zimbabwean Driver’s license, class 2&4, with a valid defensive and medical Certificate or Endorsement.

• Possess Zimbabwe Coxswains Licence or be prepared to attain this of your own accord.

• Must own a rifle in good working order that is licensed and up to date, in accordance with National Parks regulations pertaining to “minimum calibre requirements”.

• Must own good quality Binoculars.

• Basic Firefighting skills.

• 4×4 Driving skills.

• Computer literacy and reporting skills.

• Ability to work long hours under extreme conditions.

• Must have Zimbabwean Citizenship.

If you qualify, kindly email your CV in plain word document format to: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com