VACANCY: Project Manager

Our client is one of the leading payments technology companies that facilitate transaction acceptance for banks and businesses based in South Africa. Established in 1998, it is South Africa’s largest technology provider for physical and mobile commerce. They are looking for Project Manager to work remotely.

The incumbent must :

Be able to work remotely.

Have good foundational knowledge of project management methodologies.

Comfortable managing the full PM requirements (including scoping, designing flows of working, delegating, implementation of plan, tracking of the plan through to completion).

The candidate should not be relying on assistance – they are the full owner of the PM business unit.

Have technical knowledge as per role description.

Ideal to have payments experience.

The successful candidate will lead the projects in Payment Gateways and Solutions and manage the process design and documentation. Key responsibilities include :

The coordination and completion of projects on time within budget and within scope

This position will also manage our PCI compliance and internal controls.

Oversee all aspects of projects.

Set deadlines, assign responsibilities and monitor and summarize the progress of projects.

Prepare reports for management regarding status of projects.

Maintain communications between the development team and the rest of the business stakeholders.

Maintain constant communications with the relevant stakeholders to ensure briefs are completed timeously and efficiently.

Take assigned project from original concept through final implementation by participating and contributing in daily scrum meetings as well as sprint planning sessions.

Design and document workflow and make appropriate recommendations that will positively impact operational effectiveness.

Identify and prioritize critical tasks.

Create and maintain project schedules by developing project plans and specifications

estimating time requirements

establishing deadlines

monitoring milestone completion

tracking all phases of the project product/service lifecycle

providing timely reporting of issues that impact project progress

coordinating actions, and resolving conflicts. This includes documenting, prioritizing and tracking requests (changes, enhancements, etc.)

Manage expectations for the delivery of the project

escalating issues on deadlines as early as possible to Business Development Head to enable appropriate corrective action to be taken.

Identify dependencies between projects, particularly in respect of resources,

the reporting of programme-level issues and risks.

Conducts project meetings with teams to review project deliverables and deadlines.

Good knowledge of regulatory and governance standards in the card payment industry.

Skills and Proficiencies:

Project Management.

Process Improvement.

Planning.

Quick to adapt and motivated by working in a team in a stimulating environment.

Attentive to detail with excellent written and oral communication skills, enabling you to interact effectively with both technical and business teams.

You are curious and knowledgeable about the world of payment solutions and digital technology.

Core Competencies:

Proven working experience in project management.

CI program implementation and management.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills.

Analysis and Reporting.

Business Planning and Management.

Communication and Presentation.

Champion for Change. Influencing skills.

Information and Technology Proficiency.

Problem Solving and Decision Making.

Passion for Payments industry.

Self-motivated, results oriented team player.

Qualification & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field.

Minimum 2-5 years of experience with project management using Agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban, etc.) working on Development projects.

PMP certified or equivalent is a plus.

Certified ScrumMaster.

Advanced skills in Microsoft Office applications, specifically Word, Excel and Outlook and MS Project.

4+ years’ experience as an IT professional in relevant fields such as Banking, Card industry or Payment processing.

2+ years’ supervisory experience in an IT Department.

2- 4 years in a project manager position working with Software developers.

Experience in Card / Digital Payment related projects a bonus.

Experienced in interfacing with key business units in an organisation.

Experience working with Excel and developing and maintaining various analyses and reporting tools.

Salary : R30k – 40k neg.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw