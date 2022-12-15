VACANCY: Protection/Complaints Feedback Mechanism Officer

Job Title: Protection/Complaints Feedback Mechanism Officer

Organisation: Dan Church Aid Zimbabwe

Reporting to: Project Manager

Location: Bulawayo

DanChurchAid (DCA) is a Danish faith-based civil society organization. It was founded in 1922 by representatives of the Danish Evangelical Church, which continues to be a key DCA constituency.

DCA is also supported by volunteers, supporters, and staff working hard to save lives in many countries. DanChurchAid supports the needy and the poorest of the world in their struggle for a

dignified and better life and helps those whose lives are threatened.

Position Summary

The Incumbent is expected to provide support towards protection mainstreaming in the implementation of DCA Social Protection, Livelihoods and Urban Social Assistance projects in

compliance with donor/grant requirements and in conformity with DCA humanitarian standards.

Responsibilities

Facilitate Protection Assessments that inform protection mainstreaming in operational areas

Identify gaps and challenges in the protection referral pathways and engage relevant line Ministries to provide solutions

Engage relevant line Ministries to follow up and resolve identified protection cases

Facilitate capacity-building programmes for community-based protection structures to enhance the effectiveness of community prevention and response mechanisms

Mainstream gender and protection in all project activities and facilitate the participation of all vulnerable social groups in the project

Track progress and coordinate protection inputs into monitoring and data-tracking processes

Facilitate beneficiary access to psycho-social support;

Capacitate DCA and partner staff in child protection and safeguarding, sexual and gender violence, and disability inclusion

Identify and share lessons learned for knowledge development and build the capacity for DCA field office staff

Mainstream protection in project planning, research, implementation, and monitoring

Strengthen the complaints handling system through which affected populations’ complaints and concerns are documented and addressed

Maintain an up-to-date and accurate beneficiary register of targeted vulnerable groups

Provide weekly, monthly, and quarterly progress updates to the line manage

Participate in subnational protection cluster meetings jointly with the Government

Perform any other duties as assigned

Skills and Qualifications

Degree in Social Work or any Social Sciences, Human Rights or any other relevant qualification

A relevant master’s degree or postgraduate diploma in child-sensitive social protection is an added advantage

Minimum of 3 years of relevant and proven experience working in similar scope and environment

The candidate must have a strong understanding of urban vulnerability contexts SPHERE standards, as well as referral pathways to address potential human rights violations

Should be familiar with the Children’s Act, Multisectoral Protocol of Management of sexual abuse and violence, Anti Domestic Violence Act, Sphere and Core Humanitarian principles, CEDAW, Constitutional provisions on gender equality, Bill of rights, as well as other relevant statutes

The candidate must be able to work in a team setting and function in a culturally diverse work environment

Must be multilingual in local languages

To apply

Interested and qualified candidates, please follow DCA online application link below and provide your motivational letter and CV, including 3 references, by 1700hrs of 20 December 2022:

https://dca.career.emply.com/en/ad/protection-complaints-feedback-mechanism-officer/z8rn9n

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted, and shortlisting will proceed on a rolling basis.

Dan Church Aid Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer, and all interested candidates are encouraged to apply regardless of age, race, gender, marital status and religious or ethnic affiliation. During this entire recruitment process, Dan Church Aid Zimbabwe will not charge a fee, nor will it require payment to be made for any application to be considered.