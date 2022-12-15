VACANCY: Protection/Complaints Feedback Mechanism Officer

DanChurchAid
Job Title: Protection/Complaints Feedback Mechanism Officer
Organisation: Dan Church Aid Zimbabwe
Reporting to: Project Manager
Location: Bulawayo
DanChurchAid (DCA) is a Danish faith-based civil society organization. It was founded in 1922 by representatives of the Danish Evangelical Church, which continues to be a key DCA constituency.
DCA is also supported by volunteers, supporters, and staff working hard to save lives in many countries. DanChurchAid supports the needy and the poorest of the world in their struggle for a
dignified and better life and helps those whose lives are threatened.
Position Summary
The Incumbent is expected to provide support towards protection mainstreaming in the implementation of DCA Social Protection, Livelihoods and Urban Social Assistance projects in
compliance with donor/grant requirements and in conformity with DCA humanitarian standards.
Responsibilities
- Facilitate Protection Assessments that inform protection mainstreaming in operational areas
- Identify gaps and challenges in the protection referral pathways and engage relevant line Ministries to provide solutions
- Engage relevant line Ministries to follow up and resolve identified protection cases
- Facilitate capacity-building programmes for community-based protection structures to enhance the effectiveness of community prevention and response mechanisms
- Mainstream gender and protection in all project activities and facilitate the participation of all vulnerable social groups in the project
- Track progress and coordinate protection inputs into monitoring and data-tracking processes
- Facilitate beneficiary access to psycho-social support;
- Capacitate DCA and partner staff in child protection and safeguarding, sexual and gender violence, and disability inclusion
- Identify and share lessons learned for knowledge development and build the capacity for DCA field office staff
- Mainstream protection in project planning, research, implementation, and monitoring
- Strengthen the complaints handling system through which affected populations’ complaints and concerns are documented and addressed
- Maintain an up-to-date and accurate beneficiary register of targeted vulnerable groups
- Provide weekly, monthly, and quarterly progress updates to the line manage
- Participate in subnational protection cluster meetings jointly with the Government
- Perform any other duties as assigned
Skills and Qualifications
- Degree in Social Work or any Social Sciences, Human Rights or any other relevant qualification
- A relevant master’s degree or postgraduate diploma in child-sensitive social protection is an added advantage
- Minimum of 3 years of relevant and proven experience working in similar scope and environment
- The candidate must have a strong understanding of urban vulnerability contexts SPHERE standards, as well as referral pathways to address potential human rights violations
- Should be familiar with the Children’s Act, Multisectoral Protocol of Management of sexual abuse and violence, Anti Domestic Violence Act, Sphere and Core Humanitarian principles, CEDAW, Constitutional provisions on gender equality, Bill of rights, as well as other relevant statutes
- The candidate must be able to work in a team setting and function in a culturally diverse work environment
- Must be multilingual in local languages
To apply
Interested and qualified candidates, please follow DCA online application link below and provide your motivational letter and CV, including 3 references, by 1700hrs of 20 December 2022:
https://dca.career.emply.com/en/ad/protection-complaints-feedback-mechanism-officer/z8rn9n
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted, and shortlisting will proceed on a rolling basis.
Dan Church Aid Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer, and all interested candidates are encouraged to apply regardless of age, race, gender, marital status and religious or ethnic affiliation. During this entire recruitment process, Dan Church Aid Zimbabwe will not charge a fee, nor will it require payment to be made for any application to be considered.
To apply for this job please visit dca.career.emply.com.