VACANCY: Quality Control Engineer

Our client in the Steel and Manufacturing industry is searching for a meticulous, well-spoken and experienced Quality Control Engineer.

The duties and responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

development and implementation of quality standards in the production processes

Development and implementation of quality control systems

timely checking and analysis of quality performance

Regular inspection and testing of materials, equipment, processes, and end products to ensure quality specifications are met

ensuring that development corrective actions are taken, solutions and improvement

ensure production processes and materials follow safety and health regulations.

The ideal candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Engineering or equivalent, at least 3 years of working experience in a similar role, must be registered under the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe and must have a thorough understanding of mechanical, structural steel and civil engineering production processes. Exposure to the Engineering Iron and Steel industry is an added advantage.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 23rd January 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.