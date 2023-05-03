VACANCY: Recruitment Administrator

Oxford Recruitment is looking for an experienced Recruitment Administrator to join their dynamic team. The candidate should have a minimum of 2 years of experience in a similar role.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- marketing the brand and available vacancies through social media and advertising on various platforms.
- Ensure the relevant external recruitment advertising takes place in a timely fashion by uploading adverts, including various social media channels and all other platforms that we work with.
- Be the first point of contact for candidate queries and other incoming queries in a timely manner via email, phone or in person, providing useful information and ensuring there is a resolution, escalating the query to the Recruitment Consultant when necessary.
- Website administrating.
- Keeping the Database updated and data accurate and live.
- Daily cv databasing.
- Updating client list from the database.
- Conduct extensive interviews and background checks on shortlisted candidates.
- Assist on the drafting of job descriptions and adverts, liaising with advertisers and posting vacancies on the Family Action website, and leading on the administration of applicants.
Qualification: Degree in HR or Any relevant qualification. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw