VACANCY: Recruitment Administrator

Oxford Recruitment is looking for an experienced Recruitment Administrator to join their dynamic team. The candidate should have a minimum of 2 years of experience in a similar role.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

marketing the brand and available vacancies through social media and advertising on various platforms.

Ensure the relevant external recruitment advertising takes place in a timely fashion by uploading adverts, including various social media channels and all other platforms that we work with.

Be the first point of contact for candidate queries and other incoming queries in a timely manner via email, phone or in person, providing useful information and ensuring there is a resolution, escalating the query to the Recruitment Consultant when necessary.

Website administrating.

Keeping the Database updated and data accurate and live.

Daily cv databasing.

Updating client list from the database.

Conduct extensive interviews and background checks on shortlisted candidates.

Assist on the drafting of job descriptions and adverts, liaising with advertisers and posting vacancies on the Family Action website, and leading on the administration of applicants.

Qualification: Degree in HR or Any relevant qualification. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw