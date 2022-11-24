VACANCY: Restaurant Manager

A well-established and thriving client of ours within the hospitality industry, based in Borrowdale, is looking to recruit a Restaurant Manager to join their team. The ideal candidate must have the capacity to execute the key responsibilities listed below and must meet the minimum requirements that follow to qualify.

Key Responsibilities :

• Preparing and presenting staffing/sales reports.

• Keeping statistical and financial records.

• Assessing and improving profitability.

• Liaising with customers, employees, suppliers, licensing authorities and sales representatives.

• Making improvements to the running of the business and developing the restaurant.

• Recruiting, training and supervising staff.

• Agreeing and managing budgets.

• Creating staffing rotas.

• Planning menus.

• Ensuring compliance with licensing, hygiene and health and safety legislation.

• Promoting and marketing the business.

• Overseeing stock levels and ordering supplies.

• Handling customer enquiries and complaints.

• Taking reservations.

• Greeting and advising customers.

• Problem-solving.

Minimum Requirements :

• Bachelor’s Degree in Business or relevant qualification.

• At least 7 years of managerial experience.

• 5 years experience within the Hospitality industry.

• Strong customer service skills.

• Commercial awareness.

• Interpersonal and teamworking skills.

• The ability to prioritise and juggle multiple responsibilities.

• Excellent communication skills.

• Management and administration skills.

• Problem-solving skills.

• Organisational skills.

If you qualify kindly email your CV in plain word document format: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com