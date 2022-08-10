Vacancy| Retail Sales Manager

Our client in the Mining industry is looking for a Retail Sales Manager to join them soon.

• A Higher Diploma (HND)/Degree in Retail/Marketing/Business Management.

• Minimum 8 years experience in a retail environment,3 of which must be at the supervisory/managerial level.

• Experience in the mining and/or explosives sector would be an added advantage.

• Excellent skills in communication, analytical, well-structured, and organised

Responsibilities

• Develop effective performance management strategies and monitor these to meet set business targets i.e., sales, gross profit, and profitability.

• Continuous review of branch business processes to enhance efficiencies and service delivery.

• Identification of new market opportunities and development of strategies to grow market share.

• Controlling branch costs and building a culture of long-term saving on operational costs.

• Inventory and logistics management plus internal controls compliance including periodic stock taking.

• Overall responsibility for branch reporting i.e., sales, market trends, overheads analysis.

If you qualify, please email your cv in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com