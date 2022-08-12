VACANCY| Roles in the Meat Processing Sector

Have you worked in an Abattoir/Butchery or Supermarket Deli?

We have exciting opportunities based out of Zimbabwe for candidates with all ranges of meat processing and handling qualifications and experience. Applicants should have at least three years of proven work experience. Competitive salary on offer. Interested and qualified candidates please send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com. Regrettably, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.