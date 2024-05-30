VACANCY: Sales and Marketing Executive

Job Title: Sales and Marketing Executive
Reports to: Managing Director
Job Summary:
Our client is seeking an experienced Sales and Marketing Executive to lead our sales and marketing efforts. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and implementing sales and marketing strategies to drive revenue growth, expand our customer base, and build brand awareness.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop and execute sales and marketing plans to achieve revenue targets
- Identify and pursue new business opportunities
- Build and maintain relationships with customers, partners, and stakeholders.
- Conduct market research and competitor analysis
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive growth
- Analyze sales and marketing data to optimize strategies
- Develop and manage marketing campaigns (e.g., social media, email, events)
- Create sales materials (e.g., presentations, proposals, brochures)
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field
- 3+ years of sales and marketing experience
- Proven track record of success in sales and marketing roles
- Excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
- Proficiency in CRM software and marketing automation tools
Nice to Have:
- Certification in Marketing or Business
- Experience with digital marketing (e.g., SEO, PPC, social media)
- Knowledge of sales and marketing analytics tools
If you have the above qualities, please forward your CV to tchakuma@gmail.com
