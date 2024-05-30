VACANCY: Sales and Marketing Executive

Job Title: Sales and Marketing Executive

Reports to: Managing Director

Job Summary:

Our client is seeking an experienced Sales and Marketing Executive to lead our sales and marketing efforts. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and implementing sales and marketing strategies to drive revenue growth, expand our customer base, and build brand awareness.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and execute sales and marketing plans to achieve revenue targets

Identify and pursue new business opportunities

Build and maintain relationships with customers, partners, and stakeholders.

Conduct market research and competitor analysis

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive growth

Analyze sales and marketing data to optimize strategies

Develop and manage marketing campaigns (e.g., social media, email, events)

Create sales materials (e.g., presentations, proposals, brochures)

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field

3+ years of sales and marketing experience

Proven track record of success in sales and marketing roles

Excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Proficiency in CRM software and marketing automation tools

Nice to Have:

Certification in Marketing or Business

Experience with digital marketing (e.g., SEO, PPC, social media)

Knowledge of sales and marketing analytics tools

–

If you have the above qualities, please forward your CV to tchakuma@gmail.com