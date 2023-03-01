VACANCY: Sales and Marketing Manager 

Sales and Marketing Manager (Hardware Sector, Harare) – Our client is one of Zimbabwe’s leading stockists of safety equipment and welding consumable with a full range of products and equipment, both for the mining and industrial sectors. They are looking for sales and marketing manager to join their team.

The incumbent will be responsible for

liaising with sales reps daily.

Checking and call sheets.

Recruit and manage telesales reps/reps/merchandisers/field reps.

Managing social media via an outsourced marketing company.

Ideas to sell slow-moving and dead stock.

Meeting key buyers.

Understanding of Tender processing and Liaising with the tender department.

Expos eg Mine Entra/ADMA/Build Expo.

Road trip analysis.

Membership with organisations such as CFU/Builders Association/PRAZ.

Newspaper/Tender subs.

Instore Promotions.

Liaising with Marketing Company.

Various WhatsApp groups.

Video Training on products.

Managing back order report.

QUALIFICATIONS: Relevant tertiary educational qualification in Sales and Marketing.

Starting salary USD2500net.

Urgently apply if you are interested and attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw