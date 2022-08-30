VACANCY| Sales Consultant

SALES CONSULTANT x 1 SECURITY CAMERAS SERVICES CONSULTANT (CCTV) x 1 – Automated Business Solutions Industry, Harare)
Our client is a leader in the provision of office automation solutions, print Services, retail options, consumables, technical services and software. They are looking for Sales Consultant to join their dynamic team.
- Age 21 years and above. One year working experience.
- Previous working experience in Information Communication Technology added advantage.
- ICDL License (Computer Proficiency).
- The incumbent will be responsible for selling, Prospecting Security Cameras Services.
- Meeting Sales targets and assigned role.
- Able to coordinate and attend online meetings.
- Customer retention and acquisition. After sales services, demonstration of product/services.
- Gathering, recording, and updating all ERP/CRM information on timeously.
- Submitting weekly prospecting plan.
- Regular gathering of marketing intelligence and submitting to the Sales Administrator timeously.
- Preparing customer proposals for printing and scanning services.
- Invoicing of customers. Follow-up payments from debtors.
- Weekly sales and prospects update reports.
- Promoting team and professional work ethics with other employees. Adhere to quality management system (QMS) processes, procedures, and policies both intra and interdepartmental.
- Any other duties assigned by Sales and Business Development Manager.
- Incumbent will be reporting to the Sales and Business Development Manager.
Qualification and Experience:
- Minimum qualification: Degree or Diploma in Sales and Marketing or Business Studies/ Administration.
- Own Vehicle MANDATORY.
- Clean Class 4 driver’s licence.
Closing Date: No later than Tuesday 7th of September 2022.
Salary: To be disclosed to the shortlisted candidates.
Contract Type: Fixed term contract of employment.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw