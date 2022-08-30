fbpx
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
logo
mobile-logo
HomeVACANCY| Sales Consultant

VACANCY| Sales Consultant

  • Anywhere

SALES CONSULTANT x 1 SECURITY CAMERAS SERVICES CONSULTANT (CCTV) x 1 – Automated Business Solutions Industry, Harare)

Our client is a leader in the provision of office automation solutions, print Services, retail options, consumables, technical services and software. They are looking for Sales Consultant to join their dynamic team.

  • Age 21 years and above. One year working experience.
  • Previous working experience in Information Communication Technology added advantage.
  • ICDL License (Computer Proficiency).
  • The incumbent will be responsible for selling, Prospecting Security Cameras Services.
  • Meeting Sales targets and assigned role.
  • Able to coordinate and attend online meetings.
  • Customer retention and acquisition. After sales services, demonstration of product/services.
  • Gathering, recording, and updating all ERP/CRM information on timeously.
  • Submitting weekly prospecting plan.
  • Regular gathering of marketing intelligence and submitting to the Sales Administrator timeously.
  • Preparing customer proposals for printing and scanning services.
  • Invoicing of customers. Follow-up payments from debtors.
  • Weekly sales and prospects update reports.
  • Promoting team and professional work ethics with other employees. Adhere to quality management system (QMS) processes, procedures, and policies both intra and interdepartmental.
  • Any other duties assigned by Sales and Business Development Manager.
  • Incumbent will be reporting to the Sales and Business Development Manager.

 

Qualification and Experience:

  • Minimum qualification: Degree or Diploma in Sales and Marketing or Business Studies/ Administration.
  • Own Vehicle MANDATORY.
  • Clean Class 4 driver’s licence.

 

Closing Date: No later than Tuesday 7th of September 2022.

Salary: To be disclosed to the shortlisted candidates.

Contract Type: Fixed term contract of employment.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

You cannot copy content of this page