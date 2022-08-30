VACANCY| Sales Consultant

SALES CONSULTANT x 1 SECURITY CAMERAS SERVICES CONSULTANT (CCTV) x 1 – Automated Business Solutions Industry, Harare)

Our client is a leader in the provision of office automation solutions, print Services, retail options, consumables, technical services and software. They are looking for Sales Consultant to join their dynamic team.

Age 21 years and above. One year working experience.

Previous working experience in Information Communication Technology added advantage.

ICDL License (Computer Proficiency).

The incumbent will be responsible for selling, Prospecting Security Cameras Services.

Meeting Sales targets and assigned role.

Able to coordinate and attend online meetings.

Customer retention and acquisition. After sales services, demonstration of product/services.

Gathering, recording, and updating all ERP/CRM information on timeously.

Submitting weekly prospecting plan.

Regular gathering of marketing intelligence and submitting to the Sales Administrator timeously.

Preparing customer proposals for printing and scanning services.

Invoicing of customers. Follow-up payments from debtors.

Weekly sales and prospects update reports.

Promoting team and professional work ethics with other employees. Adhere to quality management system (QMS) processes, procedures, and policies both intra and interdepartmental.

Any other duties assigned by Sales and Business Development Manager.

Incumbent will be reporting to the Sales and Business Development Manager.

Qualification and Experience:

Minimum qualification: Degree or Diploma in Sales and Marketing or Business Studies/ Administration.

Own Vehicle MANDATORY.

Clean Class 4 driver’s licence.

Closing Date: No later than Tuesday 7th of September 2022.

Salary: To be disclosed to the shortlisted candidates.

Contract Type: Fixed term contract of employment.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw