VACANCY| Sales Consultant

SALES CONSULTANT (ICT Sector, Harare)

A reputable organisation in the ICT sector is looking for Sales Consultant to join their dynamic team. At least one year of working experience. Previous working experience in Information Communication Technology added advantage. The incumbent will be responsible for selling hardware, consumables, software solutions and rental services. Customer retention and acquisition. Meeting sales targets and assigned roles. Able to coordinate and attend online meetings. After-sales services, demonstration of product/services, doing 222 survey form. Gathering, recording, and updating all ERP/CRM information on timeously. Submitting weekly prospecting plan. A regular gathering of marketing intelligence and submitting to the Sales Administrator timeously. Preparing customer proposals for consumables and hardware. Invoicing of customers. Follow-up payments from debtors. Weekly sales and prospects update reports. Promoting team and professional work ethics with other employees. Adhere to quality management system (QMS) processes, procedures, and policies both intra and interdepartmental. Qualification and Experience: Minimum qualification – Degree or Diploma in Sales and Marketing or Business Studies/ Administration. ICDL License (Computer Proficiency). Own Vehicle MANDATORY. Clean Class 4 driver’s licence. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw