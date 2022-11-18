VACANCY: Sales Development Representative

Our client in the Software-as-a-Service Sector is searching for a results-oriented and technical Sales Development Representative to help them produce qualified sales opportunities and contribute to the ambitious growth plans for the company. This role will involve generating and qualifying suitable prospects to feed the sales pipeline. The ideal candidate should hold a tertiary level Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems, Business or Commerce related field and at least 2 years of experience in a Sales role. B2B software sales experience is an added advantage. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 22nd November 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.