VACANCY: Sales Executive

Sales Executive (Paint Manufacturing Industry, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania)

Our client is one of the leading paints manufacturing companies that facilitate transaction acceptance for banks and businesses based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and is looking to hire a sales executive with at least a minimum of 4 years of sales experience (in paints or FMCG good) or someone who is from construction background. Qualification: Minimum Degree/Diploma holder in Sales and Marketing. Salary range USD1500 – $2000 all-inclusive. Urgently apply if you are interested and attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw