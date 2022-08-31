VACANCY| Sales Executive

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for a proactive and charismatic Sales Executive Candidate who will be working within a team where teamwork and the ability to build relationships will be key.
The Sales Executive will focus on the selling of whole goods to customers. You will work with customers to find what they want, create solutions and ensure a smooth sales process. Additionally, you will work to find new sales leads, through business directories, client referrals, road shows, demonstration sessions, etc. Having a valid driver’s license and clean driving record would be ideal.
Responsibilities/Duties:
- Generation of sales leads
- Drive and deliver sales goals and KPI targets by cultivating customer relationships
- Meeting and/or exceeding sales goals
- Negotiating all contracts with prospective clients
- Help determine pricing schedules for quotes, promotions and negotiations.
- Prepare weekly and monthly reports
- Give sales presentations to a range of prospective clients.
- Monitors competition by gathering current market place information on pricing, products, new products, delivery schedules, merchandising techniques, etc
- Recommends changes in products, service, and policy by evaluating results and competitive developments
- Resolves customer complaints by investigating problems; developing solutions; preparing reports; making recommendations to management
- Provides historical records by maintaining records on area and customer sales
CANDIDATE SPECIFICATION
Experience: 2 years plus
Education Level: Diploma Level or Better
Qualifications: Marketing and Sales
Software: MS Office
Equipment: PC
Knowledge: Of Sales and marketing environment
Skills: Communicate well at all levels
Ability: Problem-solve
Other Requirements: A valid driver’s license and clean driving record
ORGANIZATION
Industry: Renewable Energy
Culture: Fast Paced
Gender: Profile Mixed
Age: Profile between 25 and 45
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Employment Type: Permanent
Location: Harare, Zimbabwe
HOW TO APPLY
Send your CV and motivational letter to the following email address, outlining what makes the best fit to this position – careers@sevenza.net by not later than Friday 2 September 2022.
