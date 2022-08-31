VACANCY| Sales Executive

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for a proactive and charismatic Sales Executive Candidate who will be working within a team where teamwork and the ability to build relationships will be key.

The Sales Executive will focus on the selling of whole goods to customers. You will work with customers to find what they want, create solutions and ensure a smooth sales process. Additionally, you will work to find new sales leads, through business directories, client referrals, road shows, demonstration sessions, etc. Having a valid driver’s license and clean driving record would be ideal.

Responsibilities/Duties:

Generation of sales leads

Drive and deliver sales goals and KPI targets by cultivating customer relationships

Meeting and/or exceeding sales goals

Negotiating all contracts with prospective clients

Help determine pricing schedules for quotes, promotions and negotiations.

Prepare weekly and monthly reports

Give sales presentations to a range of prospective clients.

Monitors competition by gathering current market place information on pricing, products, new products, delivery schedules, merchandising techniques, etc

Recommends changes in products, service, and policy by evaluating results and competitive developments

Resolves customer complaints by investigating problems; developing solutions; preparing reports; making recommendations to management

Provides historical records by maintaining records on area and customer sales

CANDIDATE SPECIFICATION

Experience: 2 years plus

Education Level: Diploma Level or Better

Qualifications: Marketing and Sales

Software: MS Office

Equipment: PC

Knowledge: Of Sales and marketing environment

Skills: Communicate well at all levels

Ability: Problem-solve

Other Requirements: A valid driver’s license and clean driving record

ORGANIZATION

Industry: Renewable Energy

Culture: Fast Paced

Gender: Profile Mixed

Age: Profile between 25 and 45

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Employment Type: Permanent

Location: Harare, Zimbabwe

HOW TO APPLY

Send your CV and motivational letter to the following email address, outlining what makes the best fit to this position – careers@sevenza.net by not later than Friday 2 September 2022.