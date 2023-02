A client based in Harare is looking for a Sales Lady. Applicant should have 1-2 years of experience in the sales department.

Qualities

1. Honest

2. Eloquent in English

3. Great people skills

4. Confidence

5. Analytic with good basic mathematics background

6. Must be a female between the age of 23 years to 28 years.

Candidate must be a born-again Christian

Interested individuals should contact Miss Providence on +263783073556