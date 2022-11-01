fbpx
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
VACANCY: Sales Manager

VACANCY: Sales Manager

Our client in the Manufacturing Industry is searching for a driven, energetic and dynamic Sales Manager to be responsible for managing and supervising the sales team.

The duties of the role include but are not limited to:

  • overseeing local and regional sales, promotions and campaigns
  • directing and coordinating all sales activities
  • tracking and analysing sales statistics based on key quantitative metrics
  • developing and maintaining relationships with key clients
  • setting sales quotas and goals
  • overseeing and directing the performance of the sales team and Identifying emerging markets to find new sales opportunities.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 3rd November 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

