VACANCY: Sales Manager

Our client in the Manufacturing Industry is searching for a driven, energetic and dynamic Sales Manager to be responsible for managing and supervising the sales team.
The duties of the role include but are not limited to:
- overseeing local and regional sales, promotions and campaigns
- directing and coordinating all sales activities
- tracking and analysing sales statistics based on key quantitative metrics
- developing and maintaining relationships with key clients
- setting sales quotas and goals
- overseeing and directing the performance of the sales team and Identifying emerging markets to find new sales opportunities.
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 3rd November 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
To apply for this job email your details to ameer@priconsultants.com