VACANCY: Sales Manager

Our client in the Manufacturing Industry is searching for a driven, energetic and dynamic Sales Manager to be responsible for managing and supervising the sales team.

The duties of the role include but are not limited to:

overseeing local and regional sales, promotions and campaigns

directing and coordinating all sales activities

tracking and analysing sales statistics based on key quantitative metrics

developing and maintaining relationships with key clients

setting sales quotas and goals

overseeing and directing the performance of the sales team and Identifying emerging markets to find new sales opportunities.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 3rd November 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.