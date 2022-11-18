VACANCY: Sales Manager

Sales Manager – FMCG

• Must have a good relationship with the key accounts customers

• Export sales knowledge will be an added advantage

• Hardworking and must have the ability to handle a team.

• Ability to work under pressure.

• Ability to handle multiple product lines

Requirements

• At least 7 years of experience in the FMCG sector

• Sales/Marketing/Commercial degree is a must

• Open to relocating at any point in time as per the company’s requirement.

• Travelling within the country & outside the country is required.

If you qualify please email your cv in plain word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com