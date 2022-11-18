VACANCY: Sales Manager

Sales Manager – FMCG
• Must have a good relationship with the key accounts customers
• Export sales knowledge will be an added advantage
• Hardworking and must have the ability to handle a team.
• Ability to work under pressure.
• Ability to handle multiple product lines
Requirements
• At least 7 years of experience in the FMCG sector
• Sales/Marketing/Commercial degree is a must
• Open to relocating at any point in time as per the company’s requirement.
• Travelling within the country & outside the country is required.
If you qualify please email your cv in plain word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com
