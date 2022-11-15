fbpx
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
VACANCY: Sales & Marketing Assistant

Sales & Marketing Assistant (Manufacturing Industry, Harare) – A leading player in the manufacturing sector, is looking for a Sales & Marketing Assistant to join their team with at least 3 years of experience in sales The incumbent will be responsible for maintaining existing client portfolios and getting new business will be moving around with a vehicle, so  clean driver’s license is mandatory. Must have some experience in sales and a sales qualification. Confident and articulate. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

