VACANCY: Sales & Marketing Manage

Sales & Marketing Manager (Textile Industry, Kampala, Uganda)

Our client is a rapidly growing business house with significant Africa and Middle East operations currently encompassing seven business sectors, Textiles, Paper Conversion, Engineering, Supplies, Energy, Consumer Products, Chemicals, and Information Technology is looking for a sales and marketing manager to join their dynamic team. Must have experience of 10-12 years in a similar profile.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for:

managing the sales and marketing team of skilled professionals for retail sales, institutional sales and corporate Sales.

Creating sales targets and periodic sales plans to achieve the desired sales targets with a plan for growth on previous sales.

Managing a wide range of fabric and product catalogues and finding new product categories to get additional sales.

Working closely with Merchandising and Production to analyse and report market trends across all channels while understanding and communicating price architecture, market demands and product development across all categories of textile and garments.

Liaising with distributor network on all levels of sales management to include samples, pricing, customer feedback, selling tools, sales tips and product development feedback.

Compiling and reporting sales and sell-through figures and customer feedback across all departments, with key strategic input in improving sales figures.

Planning and creating the Marketing strategy and conducting training plan for the team.

Coordinating with the marketing department and dealing with marketing companies for brand development.

Digital marketing and product penetration skills to new markets.

Recruitment and training of the Marketing team while assigning the OJT projects.

Competitor’s analysis for pricing, market share and benchmarking.

Maintaining relationships with important clients by making regular visits, understanding their needs, and anticipating new marketing opportunities.

Develop and disseminate market information and suggest solutions to problems regarding product types, trends, competitive market share, specifications, and state and local restrictions.

Directly report to Business Unit Head and Board to present the Sales statistics on a regular basis.

Requirements:

Computer savvy

Should have operational knowledge of SAP and MS- office.

Strong working knowledge of the digital space, monitoring and measuring marketing performance using data analytics and tools.

Email marketing and CRM campaign management using Salesforce, etc.

Ideally, operational knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite programs e.g. Photoshop, Acrobat and video editing tools.

Good knowledge of textile and Fabrics

Must have diversified experience in Sales.

Convergent with Marketing and sales reports to analyse sales status and reinforce boost-up plan.

Marketing experience in the luxury design industry is preferable, the interior is desirable.

Organizational awareness

business acumen, and research/analysis skills

ability to absorb a large amount of information and connect key business strategies and priorities to initiatives.

A self-driven and self-motivated professional and capable to handle complex sales environments.

A proven record of the African market with garment manufacturing will be added advantage.

Proven record of handling large sales force and vast market coverage locally and internationally.

Open to relocating to the African market and capable to travel in diverse conditions.

Qualified to degree level or equivalent in a marketing discipline.

A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in word format and send it care of: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw